Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 445,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

