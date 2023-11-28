Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Buys 4,246,073 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 4,246,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$33,968.58 ($22,495.75).

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

