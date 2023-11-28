Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. 48,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,904. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

