Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Position Lifted by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for 7.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 4.38% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $98,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.77. 100,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,874. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.19. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $281.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.86.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

