Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 3,968.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,908. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.
About Alstom
