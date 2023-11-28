Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 3,968.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,908. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

About Alstom

Featured Stories

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

