Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 7,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,196. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

