Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE ALS traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,717. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$23.97. The company has a market cap of C$882.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.84.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.4297389 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.