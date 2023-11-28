Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE ALS traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,717. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$23.97. The company has a market cap of C$882.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.84.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.4297389 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.69.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

