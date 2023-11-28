Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

