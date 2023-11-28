Altus Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 553 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 352,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,400. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 382,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altus Power by 71.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 490,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

