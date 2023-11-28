Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.81

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 7538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWCMY

Alumina Stock Up 2.9 %

Alumina Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

(Get Free Report)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.