Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.81

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 7538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Alumina Stock Up 2.9 %
Alumina Company Profile
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
