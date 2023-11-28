Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 490.2% in November

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 490.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALVOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 9,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Read More

