Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMADY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 53,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

