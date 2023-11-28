AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $18.30 on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

