AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
AMB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMFC remained flat at $18.30 on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.
About AMB Financial
