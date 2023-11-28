AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 13,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 418,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Specifically, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. AMC Networks's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks



AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

