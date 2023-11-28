Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Amedisys worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. 20,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.