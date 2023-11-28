Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEFree Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ameren worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,950. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

