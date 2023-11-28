American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.79. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 377,457 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of -660.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 942,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

