American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 4.4 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 2,169,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,805. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.