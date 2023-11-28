American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,149,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $7,864,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 59.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 127,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.70. 690,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

