American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.15. 527,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
