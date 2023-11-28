American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in American Express by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 114,001 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 74,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $165.37. 412,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

