American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 258.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,988 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,610,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 77,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

