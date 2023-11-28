American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 446,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

