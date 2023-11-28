American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Down 3.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 345,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
American Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.