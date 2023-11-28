American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

