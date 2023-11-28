Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. 1,109,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,460. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

