Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 161,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.