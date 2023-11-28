Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $621.43. 775,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $625.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

