Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $35.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

