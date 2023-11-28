Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 502,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,047. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

