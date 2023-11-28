Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 443,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,505. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

