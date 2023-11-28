Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,558. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.