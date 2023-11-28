Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.