Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 502.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 323,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

