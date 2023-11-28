Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.68. 383,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

