Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,796,324. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.62, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

