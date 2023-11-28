Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

