Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

