Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.