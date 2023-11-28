Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
