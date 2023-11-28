Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 549 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,820. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

