Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 662 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 150,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

