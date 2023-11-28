Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 299,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.