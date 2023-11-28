Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMXEF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
About Amex Exploration
