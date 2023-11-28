Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMXEF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

