Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.87. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

