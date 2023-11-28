Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.