Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1728 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HCOW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

