ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

About ams-OSRAM

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY remained flat at $1.72 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.59. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

