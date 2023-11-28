ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
