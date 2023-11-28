ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.37

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 2654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
