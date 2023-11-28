AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 880,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,982,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMTD Digital during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

