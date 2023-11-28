ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ANA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ANA has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANA will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

